Joseph E. Koll



Fond du Lac - Joseph E. Koll, 85, passed away surrounded by his family on July 12, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.



Joe was born to Joseph and Virginia (Farrell) Koll on July 2, 1934 in Fond du Lac.



He graduated from Goodrich Highschool in Fond du Lac in 1952.



Joe married Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Steffes on June 25, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.



Employed by St Agnes Hospital for 28 years. He did hospital consulting throughout the Midwest. He was founder and past president of the WI Medical Credit Association, past president of the WI Association of Credit Grantors and was granted a Certified Consumer Credit Executive Degree.



He served two years as Exalted Ruler of the Fond du Lac Elks Lodge #57. He served as Chairman of the WI State Elks National Foundation for 10 years. He was granted a lifetime membership in the Elks by Florida Elks Lodge #2781.



He served 6 years in the US Army Reserve and was a member of the American Legion Post #2390. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus of Fond du Lac, as well as the National Rifle Association. He was an avid sportsman and Lake Michigan fisherman and belonged to and supported many hunting and fishing organizations. He was a skilled wood carver and won numerous blue ribbons for his carvings that brought animals to life.



Joe is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty"; son, Joseph "Joel" E. Koll, Jr; daughters, Jane (Doug) Blaylock, Laura (Paul) Reis, Kathleen Koll; 15 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his son, Brian; grandson Kurt Hinkley Jr.; his parents and his brother, Michael.



Services: Visitation will be on Friday, July 19th, from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, N8794 Cty Rd W, Malone, WI 53049, followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.



Online condolences may be offered at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 16 to July 17, 2019