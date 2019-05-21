Joseph F. Brezinsky



Fond du Lac - Joseph F. Brezinsky, 91, passed away on May 19, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on September 5, 1927 to the late Joseph and Lena (Ciche) Brezinski. Joseph married Sylvia Fictum on November 3, 1951 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee, WI. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2018.



Joe served his country in the United States Navy. He was a field representative for the Social Security Administration for nearly 30 years. Joe was a 4th degree knight of the Knights of Columbus #664 and was a former Faithful Navigator of the 4th degree. With Sylvia by his side, they were a dedicated Sacristan for over 20 years of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, sturgeon spearing and fishing on Lake Michigan. Joe always started his morning by doing a daily crossword puzzle with Sylvia. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Joe is survived by his five children, Denise (Chris) Lindberg, David (Linda Zwieg) Brezinsky, Mark (Debora) Brezinsky, Lynn (Joan) Brezinsky and Dean (Annette) Brezinsky; 10 grandchildren, Zoe (Andrew) Hastert, Michael Lindberg, Dr. Scott (Amber) Brezinsky DDS, Kelly (Brandon) Popp, Andrew (Emily) Brezinsky, Allison (James) Constable, Nicole (fiancé, Samuel Wasmundt) Brezinsky, Amy Brezinsky, Colton Brezinsky and Olivia Brezinsky; and 13 great grandchildren, Audrina, Lydia, Mara, Brody, Bentley, Brooks, Britt, Wyatt, Flynn, Crosby, Elodie, Lila and Eden.



Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia and an infant daughter Marla.



VISITATION: Joe's family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and, again, on Friday, May 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac, from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.



SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in the Chapel of the Risen Christ - Calvary Mausoleum.



