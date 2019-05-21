Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
200 S. Peters Ave
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Brezinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Brezinsky


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph F. Brezinsky Obituary
Joseph F. Brezinsky

Fond du Lac - Joseph F. Brezinsky, 91, passed away on May 19, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on September 5, 1927 to the late Joseph and Lena (Ciche) Brezinski. Joseph married Sylvia Fictum on November 3, 1951 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee, WI. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2018.

Joe served his country in the United States Navy. He was a field representative for the Social Security Administration for nearly 30 years. Joe was a 4th degree knight of the Knights of Columbus #664 and was a former Faithful Navigator of the 4th degree. With Sylvia by his side, they were a dedicated Sacristan for over 20 years of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, sturgeon spearing and fishing on Lake Michigan. Joe always started his morning by doing a daily crossword puzzle with Sylvia. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joe is survived by his five children, Denise (Chris) Lindberg, David (Linda Zwieg) Brezinsky, Mark (Debora) Brezinsky, Lynn (Joan) Brezinsky and Dean (Annette) Brezinsky; 10 grandchildren, Zoe (Andrew) Hastert, Michael Lindberg, Dr. Scott (Amber) Brezinsky DDS, Kelly (Brandon) Popp, Andrew (Emily) Brezinsky, Allison (James) Constable, Nicole (fiancé, Samuel Wasmundt) Brezinsky, Amy Brezinsky, Colton Brezinsky and Olivia Brezinsky; and 13 great grandchildren, Audrina, Lydia, Mara, Brody, Bentley, Brooks, Britt, Wyatt, Flynn, Crosby, Elodie, Lila and Eden.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia and an infant daughter Marla.

VISITATION: Joe's family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and, again, on Friday, May 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac, from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.

SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in the Chapel of the Risen Christ - Calvary Mausoleum.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
Download Now