Joseph F. Flitcroft
Fond du Lac - Joseph F. Flitcroft, 95, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
He was born on May 9, 1925, in Fond du Lac, the son of Joseph Flitcroft and Elsie Minns Flitcroft. On December 23, 1944, he married Marjorie A. Deitte at Amarillo Air Force Base in Amarillo, Texas. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2009.
Mr. Flitcroft was a member of Holy Family Parish, where he was an usher and volunteer. Joe served in the U.S. Army Aircorp as a tail gunner in WWII. Joe retired as a tool and die maker from Wells Manufacturing Corp.
He is survived by two sons: Charles A. (special friend Bonnie) Flitcroft of Fond du Lac and Michael J. (Vicky) Flitcroft of Rockford, IA; his daughter, Christine M. McGrath of Butternut, WI; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie and his son, Richard.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Private graveside services have taken place at St. Charles Cemetery.
His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Home of Hope for the excellent care Joe received.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Fond du Lac - Joseph F. Flitcroft, 95, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
He was born on May 9, 1925, in Fond du Lac, the son of Joseph Flitcroft and Elsie Minns Flitcroft. On December 23, 1944, he married Marjorie A. Deitte at Amarillo Air Force Base in Amarillo, Texas. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2009.
Mr. Flitcroft was a member of Holy Family Parish, where he was an usher and volunteer. Joe served in the U.S. Army Aircorp as a tail gunner in WWII. Joe retired as a tool and die maker from Wells Manufacturing Corp.
He is survived by two sons: Charles A. (special friend Bonnie) Flitcroft of Fond du Lac and Michael J. (Vicky) Flitcroft of Rockford, IA; his daughter, Christine M. McGrath of Butternut, WI; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie and his son, Richard.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Private graveside services have taken place at St. Charles Cemetery.
His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Home of Hope for the excellent care Joe received.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.