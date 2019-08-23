|
Joseph "Joe" F. Konen, Jr.
Fond du Lac - Joseph "Joe" F. Konen, Jr., 89, of Fond du Lac went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 19, 2019. Joe died in faith; he had complete trust in Jesus as his Savior from sin. He was born January 10, 1930 in Fond du Lac to Joseph F. and Clara Hoffman Konen. Joe was united in marriage to Julane "Julie" Matthies on April 19, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee, WI. He worked with his father at Joe's Cities Service, which was later known as Joe's Citgo, for 24 years. He was then employed at Mercury Marine for 22 years. After his retirement from Mercury, he worked part time for 8 years as the groundskeeper at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home.
Joe's winning smile and unique way with words endeared him to many. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed swapping fish stories with his buddies. One of his favorites involved fishing Dick Anderson's fishing rod out of Lake Winnebago. He enjoyed working in his yard and took meticulous care of his rose bushes. Joe and Julie spent many of their retirement years taking day trips on his motorcycle. No road trip with Joe was complete without a drive through Lakeside Park.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Julie; seven children, Sharen (Tony) Knecht, Joy Zenner, Debra Habib, Karen (David) Heller, James (Lisa) Konen, Jay (Pam) Konen, and Amy (James) Strong; thirteen grandchildren; two step grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Myron (Bethel) Matthies. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Clara Konen; father and mother-in-law, Ervin and Lena Matthies; and brother-in-law, Donald Matthies.
Visitation will be held at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Avenue, Fond du Lac on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road, Fond du Lac on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 PM. Pastor David Haugly will officiate.
Memorials in Joe's name may be made to Faith Lutheran Church (faithlutheranfdl.com), Winnebago Lutheran Academy (wlavikings.org), Time of Grace (timeofgrace.org), or City of Fond du Lac Parks Department for the flower fund.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019