Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Joseph G. Borst


1997 - 2019
Joseph G. Borst Obituary
Joseph G. Borst

Fond du Lac - Joseph G. Borst, age 22, of Fond du Lac passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1997, in Fond du Lac, the son of Valerie Borst and Nick Bierman. Joe graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 2015. He formerly worked for Holiday Automotive and currently worked for CN Railroad. Joe loved anything that was fast and loud. Joe loved hunting and spending time with his friends and family. Anyone who knew Joe loved him.

Survivors include his mother Valerie Borst; his father, Nicholas (Michelle) Bierman; three siblings, Alex, Milo, and Josselyn; maternal grandparents, Greg and Nancy Borst; paternal grandfather, Owen Bierman; his aunts, Rita Borst, Amy (Bill) Alee; great-grandfather, Wayne (JoAnn) Borst; and many other relatives and countless friends that were like brothers and sisters to Joe. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Christine Bierman.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Visitation will take place on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Charles Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019
