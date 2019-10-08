Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Baldauf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph H. Baldauf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph H. Baldauf Obituary
Joseph H. Baldauf

Fond du Lac - Joseph H. Baldauf, age 75, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born on November 30, 1943, in Fond du Lac, the son of Henry and Joyce (Blanck) Baldauf. On August 3, 1963, he married Mary Wagner at St. Mary's Church. Joe worked for many years at Speed Queen/Alliance Laundry in Ripon. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #270, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trout fishing, and woodworking. Joe was devoted to his wife Mary and was the sole caregiver for her for over the last ten years as she has dealt with dementia.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of Fond du Lac; four children, Dyana (Paul) Husnick of Wisconsin Rapids, Bob (Lisa) Baldauf of Fond du Lac, Tammy Evenstad of Rhinelander, Dan (Carla) Baldauf of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Shane (Brittany), Brett (Ben), Kyle, Aaron, Aly (Cody), Travis (Jaymie), Jordyn (Hannah), Mikayla, Sebastiano, Aidan; great-grandchildren, Knox and Teagan; one brother-in-law, Eugene (Carol) Wagner; one sister-in-law, Sharon Baldauf; one aunt, Gert Teofilo Laszewski of Fond du Lac and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Michael; one brother, Richard Baldauf; one sister, Eileen (John) Hayward.

Visitation will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now