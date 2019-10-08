|
Joseph H. Baldauf
Fond du Lac - Joseph H. Baldauf, age 75, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born on November 30, 1943, in Fond du Lac, the son of Henry and Joyce (Blanck) Baldauf. On August 3, 1963, he married Mary Wagner at St. Mary's Church. Joe worked for many years at Speed Queen/Alliance Laundry in Ripon. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #270, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trout fishing, and woodworking. Joe was devoted to his wife Mary and was the sole caregiver for her for over the last ten years as she has dealt with dementia.
Survivors include his wife, Mary of Fond du Lac; four children, Dyana (Paul) Husnick of Wisconsin Rapids, Bob (Lisa) Baldauf of Fond du Lac, Tammy Evenstad of Rhinelander, Dan (Carla) Baldauf of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Shane (Brittany), Brett (Ben), Kyle, Aaron, Aly (Cody), Travis (Jaymie), Jordyn (Hannah), Mikayla, Sebastiano, Aidan; great-grandchildren, Knox and Teagan; one brother-in-law, Eugene (Carol) Wagner; one sister-in-law, Sharon Baldauf; one aunt, Gert Teofilo Laszewski of Fond du Lac and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Michael; one brother, Richard Baldauf; one sister, Eileen (John) Hayward.
Visitation will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019