Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Joseph L. "Joe" Kurkowski


1945 - 2020
Joseph L. "Joe" Kurkowski Obituary
Joseph L. "Joe" Kurkowski

Fond du Lac - Joseph L. "Joe" Kurkowski, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home in Fond du Lac. He was born in Beaver Dam on October 13, 1945 to Joseph and Carole (Welsch) Kurkowski. Joe was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He married Debra King, the love of his life, on July 6, 1985 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.

Joe worked for Mercury Marine for 42 years. After retirement, he was an Agnesian Hospice Hope volunteer and most recently a crossing guard at Rosenow Elementary in Fond du Lac. Joe was an avid sports fan, never missing a Brewer, Badger or Bucks game. He played on various softball teams and bowled and golfed in several leagues for many years.

Joe's family was most important to him. He looked forward to and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sturgeon spearing with his son, Jordan. Joe treasured and looked forward to all the special times he spent with his daughters and grandchildren. He was proud of all his children and their accomplishments!

Survivors include his wife, Debra; his son, Jordan Kurkowski (Dani Miller); four daughters, Tracy Schneider, Wendy (Richard) Evans, Amee Kurkowski (Tom Galecke) and Jodi (Tyler) Hicken; seven grandchildren, Gaelan, Gavin, Kylee, Lexy, Seth, Holly and Emma; and his sister, Joann Kurkowski. Joe is also survived by his mother-in-law, Nancy Kowalkowski; one sister-in-law, Patty (Mike) Pitts; two nephews, Tyler & Jesse Knueppel; a special family friend, Barb Rowland; aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Bob "Sudsy" King.

Joe will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A private family burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery with a celebration of Joe's life to be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robert Grass and staff as well as everyone else for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
