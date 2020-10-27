1/
Joseph M. Schmitz
1962 - 2020
Joseph M. Schmitz

Fond du Lac - Joseph M. Schmitz, 58, a resident of Grancare Nursing and Rehab Center, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1962, the youngest of seven children born to Melvin and Christina (Wagner) Schmitz.

In later years, Joe attended activities at The Arc Fond du Lac. He always enjoyed the simplest things in life - being around people, engaging in group activities, going for walks, and listening to music. Most importantly to Joe, was giving and receiving hugs and kisses. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Joe is survived by his brothers and sisters, John Schmitz and his wife Nancy, Thomas Schmitz and his wife Susan, Mary Elaine Rosenthal and her husband Richard, Julie Ann Schmitz, Michael Schmitz and his wife Patti, all of Fond du Lac. He is further survived by nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Melvin and Christina; and his brother Ronald.

There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. Masks and social distancing will be required due to COVID restrictions. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be written to organizations that serve youths and adults with intellectual and developmental abilities or to an organization of your choice in Joe's name.

Our family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Grancare for their compassion and loving care given to him.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
