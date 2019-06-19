Joseph P. Duffy



Montello - Joseph P. Duffy, 66, of Montello, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born February 19, 1953 in Portage, the son of Max and Patricia Heit Duffy. On April 29, 2000 he married Donna L. Dittel in Montello. Joseph worked as a lineman for Frontier Communication, retiring in 2012. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, playing bingo, and loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Cody (Melissa) Klebs; grandchild, Haleigh Klebs; sister, Diane Shanks; sister-in-law, Jackie Duffy; nephew, Scott Duffy; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Chase and Deborah Duffy; and brother, Robert Duffy.



At Joseph's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.



The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Kristof Gehrke, Kierstin, RN and the ICU staff at St. Agnes Hospital for the care and compassion given to Joseph and his family.



