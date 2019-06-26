Services
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
M 7199 N Crystal Lake Rd
Beaver Dam, WI 53916
(920) 885-6600
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall, Beaver Dam
408 S. Spring St.
Beaver Dam, WI
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall, Beaver Dam
408 S. Spring St.
Beaver Dam, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall, Beaver Dam
408 S. Spring St.
Beaver Dam, WI
Beaver Dam - Joseph R. Quella, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.

The gathering will be at St. Katharine Mission Hall, 408 S. Spring St., in Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. There will also be a gathering at Mission Hall on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Fr. Erick Cassiano will officiate. Military honors will be held following the mass at Mission Hall.

Joseph Richard Quella was born on November 3, 1932 in Menasha, Wisconsin to Joseph and Elizabeth (Resch) Quella. He was a Korean War veteran and served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955. Joe was united in marriage with Margaret C. Stilp on July 2, 1955, in Stockbridge, Wisconsin at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He worked for Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company for 40 years. Joe enjoyed bowling and jigsaw puzzles. He was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewer fan as well as a #1 fan of his grandchildren's sports activities. Joe spent much time researching his family history, which lead him traveling throughout the United States and Germany. He also liked to camp with his family and take road trips and bus trips. Joe was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Joe is survived by his wife, Margaret of Beaver Dam; children, Douglas Quella of Beaver Dam, Timothy (Kim Thoma) Quella of Berlin, Theresa (Larry) Haggard of Portland, OR, and Kris (Ron) Goebel of Eden; grandchildren, Amy, Tracy and Jenny, Derrick and Travis, Jess and Josh, Brandon and Kaitlyn; several great grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Gertrude Quella and Sr. Joan Quella, both of Milwaukee; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph Quella; siblings, Norbert, Cecilia Lex, Matilda Strebe, Catherine Swiontek, Rita Baker and Marcella Larson.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 26, 2019
