Joseph R. Groeschl
. - Joseph R. Groeschl, age 72, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Sheboygan on August 10, 1947, the son of the late Joseph and Virginia Hall Groeschl.
He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1965. Joseph was employed at the Kohler Company in the Pottery Division, CB Kath Construction for 17 years and Kohler Ancillary Services until his retirement.
On July 9, 1988, he was united in marriage to Mary Severson in Sheboygan. Joseph was an avid bowler and was in the North Bowl Hall of Fame. He also loved to play softball and was a member of the Laacks Softball Athletic Club and Tippo's Old Timers Softball team. Joseph was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He also liked to watch the Packers, Brewers and Nascar, and throw English Darts and horseshoes from time to time.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, of Sheboygan; a brother, Jim (Karen) Groeschl, of Sheboygan; two sisters, Judy Lawrence, of Sheboygan, Pat Babcock, of East Troy; two nephews, Matthew (Jen) Groeschl and Christopher (Staci) Groeschl; a niece, Tracy Edgerly; his father-in-law, Fred Severson; two sisters-in-law, Julie (Jim) Uttech, Sue Beiersdorf; and his brother-in-law, Daniel Severson. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Beverly Severson and a brother-in-law, David Wendland.
A memorial service for Joseph will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Pastor Kristin Berglund officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Joseph's name. Online condolences may be expressed www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019