Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Joseph Jung
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Vesper., WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Vesper, WI
Wisconsin Rapids - Dr. Joseph Sylvester Jung, age 71, passed away at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe, the second oldest of eleven children, was born on May 12, 1947 in Hammond, Indiana to Sylvester and Wilma (Troup) Jung. After graduating from high school, he served in the United States Army for six years during the Vietnam War. He became a pilot and flew Chinook helicopters. He earned the rank of Captain and was a recipient of numerous awards, including the Purple Heart. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. In 1976, he earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Purdue University. He founded the Community Animal Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI where he practiced for over thirty years.

Joe is survived by his three children: Anthony (Cheryl) Jung of Noblesville, IN; Rebecca (Seth) Machlus of Chesterfield, MO; and Andrew (Franchesca) Jung of St. Paul, MN; and seven grandchildren: Colton, Wesley, Quinlyn, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Eero, and Zelda. He is also survived by ten brothers and sisters: Cecelia (Billy) Frederick, Harold (Alia) Jung, Alice (Gary) Krause, Dorothy (Robert) Koshollek, Phillip (Joni) Jung, Edward (Mary) Jung, Arthur (Shirley) Jung, Raymond Jung, Mary (Dale) Pankratz, and Christine (David) Jensen; and thirty-four nieces and nephews.

Joe was passionate about gardening and enjoyed collecting prize winning flowers. He also loved fishing, especially for Northern Pike in Ash Bay. He was an avid reader and movie goer. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packer and UW Badger fan who followed them to the Super Bowl and Rose Bowl. He never passed up a challenge at Chess, Scrabble, or Cribbage. He also loved to cook and eat at fine restaurants. While living in Fond du Lac, he could be found having coffee at Schreiner's Restaurant every morning. He always had black oil sunflower seeds, nectar, and grape jelly on hand to feed the birds and squirrels. He was proud of the arrowheads he collected at his family farm in Indiana. He loved building model airplanes and going to air shows. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His smile, laughter, storytelling, and endless energy will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in Vesper. Fr. Nathan will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Altdorf, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arborview Court and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Joe.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019
