|
|
Josephine M. Mintner
Campbellsport - Josephine M. Mintner, 75, of Campbellsport, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.
She was born on March 11, 1944, in Fond du Lac, the son of Embert and Helen Karsten Luedtke. On August 18, 1962, she married Leo C. Mintner in Lomira. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1997.
Josephine worked in food service at Club 49, Piggly Wiggly in Lomira and at Susie's Home Cooking in Lomira. She enjoyed watching old movies, cooking shows, enjoyed painting and loved Wednesday family nights.
She is survived by her daughter, Dena (Jerry) Walter of Fond du Lac and her son, Greg Mintner of Campbellsport.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother DuWayne.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019