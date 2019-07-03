Joyce A. Briesemeister



Fond du Lac - Joyce A. Briesemeister, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2019 at the Liberty House.



She was born on March 15, 1932, in Campbellsport, the daughter of Bertram and Emma Jaeger. On August 23, 1952, she married Frank Batura at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 4, 1976. On July 18, 1979, she married Jack Briesemeister. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2004.



Joyce worked at Mercury Marine for over 20 years and retired from there. She enjoyed going to the casinos and spending time at the cottage and playing pool. She loved being the host for family holiday and birthday gatherings. She was known to many at the Liberty House as "Grandma".



She is survived by her four children: Pam (Bob) Goldapske of Leona, WI, Pat (Bill) Hall of Fond du Lac, Leo Batura of Fond du Lac and Robert Batura of Fond du Lac; three stepchildren: Wayne (Cindy) Briesemeister, Nancy Briesemeister and Dean Briesemeister; 11 grandchildren: Jennifer, Elizabeth, Wes, Katie, Amy, Heather, Joe, Adam, Ben, Phoebe and Noah: , 16 great-grandchildren, two brothers: Robert Jaeger and Bertram Jaeger Jr. both of Fond du Lac.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, three children: Adam, Carol and Judy.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again at 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Deacon Dale Paczkowski officiating. Burial will take place at St. Martin's Cemetery in Ashford.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Liberty House or Alzheimer's Dementia Research.



Special thanks to the staff of Liberty House and Generations Hospice for the love and care shown to Joyce and family.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 3 to July 10, 2019