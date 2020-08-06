1/1
Joyce Borndahl
Joyce Borndahl

Fond du Lac - Joyce Borndahl, 92, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope.

VISITATION Private family visitation will be held at Kurki Funeral Chapel and Crematory.

SERVICE Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial which will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Holy Family Parish, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. A Nightengale Tribute will take place during the Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Due to the current pandemic, masks are required.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
