Joyce Borndahl
Joyce Borndahl

Fond du Lac - Joyce Borndahl, 92, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope.

VISITATION Private family visitation will be held at Kurki Funeral Chapel and Crematory.

SERVICE Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial which will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Holy Family Parish, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. A Nightengale Tribute will take place during the Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Due to the current pandemic, masks are required.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 1, 2020
I Loved having you as a teacher I graduated from MPTC in 1985 from LPN class. You were great! Thank you Jacky
Jacqueline Christie
Student
July 23, 2020
I remember Joyce very well as a loving and caring person. We were privileged to be invited to some of the parties on Park Ave. I guess because we were related to Dianne, We always had a great time, I especially remember her Ho-Ho cake, that she was know for, delicious.
Charmaine Hernandez
Friend
July 22, 2020
"Joyce" was a great influence on my life as I'm sure she was on many of her students.
Jean Killinger
Student
