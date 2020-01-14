|
|
Joyce C. Bartlelt
Fond du Lac - Joyce C. Bartlelt, age 78, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Visitation for Joyce will take place on Saturday, January 18th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. A funeral service will follow at Ascension Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Blain officiating.
Joyce was born the daughter of Norbert and Priscilla (Radloff) Lehmann on August 7, 1941 in Hustisford. She was a graduate of Hustisford High School, and then attended the Dodge Co. Teacher's College and Moraine Park Technical College. On January 16, 1960 Joyce was united in marriage with Thomas K. Bartelt at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford. Joyce was employed at the West Bend Company, and together with her husband managed the Mayville Golf Course for 12 years and she was also employed at the Holiday Inn in Fond du Lac.
Joyce was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. She was an active member of the Dodge Co. Tavern League. Joyce was also a loving and dedicated caretaker to her loving husband.
She is survived by her children; Todd (Shelley) Bartelt of West Bend, Chrystal (Scott) Heim of Fond du Lac, Lotti (Xiangqian Zhu) Westmoreland of Switzerland, grandchildren; Nicole (Matt Saul) Suchomel, Tyler (Lindsey) Bartelt, Dylan Bartelt, Sara Yonke, Amber Yonke, Tiffany Heim, and Stephanie (David) Veillon, great-grandchildren; Maira, Skyler, Otto, Ayden, and Riley, brother; Norbert (Jill) Lehmann of Eau Claire and her sister; Faye (Robert) Schmidt of Milwaukee. Joyce is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom in 2017 and her brother Keith Lehmann.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020