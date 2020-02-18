|
|
Joyce Haan
Waupun - Joyce Haan, 88, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Prairie Ridge in Waupun.
Joyce was born at home on May 10, 1931 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of George and Rena Beerthuis Meyners. Joyce attended Creston Christian School and Grand Rapids Christian High School. On March 1, 1951 she married Norman B. Haan at Coldbrook Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids where they lived until Norm graduated from Calvin Seminary in 1960. From then on they shepherded churches in Volga SD, Flint, MI, Phoenix AZ, Waupun, WI, Worthington, MN and Bakersfield, CA. They returned to the Waupun area after their retirement in 1994. Joyce was very involved in all of the church's Bible studies, various societies like Mary Martha, Ladies Aid, along with church and school events. On occasions, Joyce accompanied Norm on his mission trips to Ukraine and the Philippines. She visited church families with Norm in their retirement years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, sewing for her children and grandchildren, playing piano and making various crafts. She also enjoyed working at Bargains Galore Thrift Store and was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church.
Joyce and Norm were blessed with 6 children: Norma Voss of Mesa, AZ, Fred (Cheryl) Haan of Sioux Center, IA, Rich (Marsha) Haan of Grand Rapids, MI, Tom (Marilyn) Haan of Longview, WA, Brenda (Kevin) Haan Greenfield of Fox Lake, WI, and Kevin (Angela) Haan of Waupun, WI; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-great-granddaughter; 2 more great-grandchildren due this year; 2 sisters: Virginia VanderWerff and Arlene (Gary) Popma; 3 sisters-in-law: Joyce VanVels, Ruth Kok, and Carol (Jerry) Velthouse.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Norman in 2013; her parents; 3 brothers-in-law; and an infant grandson, Peter Haan.
Per Joyce's request there will be a private funeral service for immediate family only. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 9-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be set up in Joyce's name.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020