|
|
Joyce J. Betti
Appleton - Joyce Betti, age 80 of Appleton, passed away at Cherry Meadows Hospice on Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019. Joyce was born February 23, 1939, daughter of the late Sigurd and Luella (Henke) Gieschen. After growing up in Fond du Lac, she moved to Appleton where she met Richard. When he entered the Army, she moved to Madison to begin a career as a high fashion hair stylist. Upon his return, they continued dating and eventually married on August 8, 1966, and bought a home in Appleton where they raised their family. She continued hair styling on the side until joining the auto repair business with Richard until her retirement.
Joyce loved to garden and had many beautiful flowers in their yard, and there are many wonderful memories of the family spending time with Joyce at the cottage. She enjoyed spending time with her many cherished friends and family members, and also adored her dogs.
Joyce is survived by her husband: Richard Betti of Appleton; two sons: Douglas (Dawn) Betti of Owatonna, Minnesota and their children Lisette, Jonathan, Lauren, and Joseph; and Michael (Stephanie) Betti of Shoreview, Minnesota and their children Maya and Matthew. Joyce also leaves behind a sister, Lorna Heller. She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter Kristin, and several siblings.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton. A private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.
The family will be eternally grateful to the amazing people at Cherry Meadows and ThedaCare Hospice for the care given. Memorial contributions may be made to either of these wonderful organizations.
For more information or to share a memory of Joyce, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019