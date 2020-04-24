|
|
Joyce V. Ottery
Fond du Lac - Joyce V. Ottery, 98, of Fond du Lac, passed away on her birthday, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Francis Home. She was born in the City of Fond du Lac on April 23, 1922, the daughter of the late George and Elsie (Krueger) Bingen. Joyce attended St. Mary's Grade School and was a 1940 graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School. After high school she married George H. Ottery, Sr. and they resided, farmed and raised a family of five in the Town of Empire in Fond du Lac County for 36 years. Being that Joyce was an only child and a City Girl at heart, the farming life style was a dramatic change to what she knew growing up on the West Side of the City of Fond du Lac. The list of duties were never ending on the farm for Joyce but she enjoyed them all and never complained, most of all she enjoyed raising five children, hosting birthdays and holiday parties with extended family and friends. Joyce moved on from her farm life/career in the early 70's taking on various jobs working for her Aunt Marceline Bingen at her boutique/card shop on Main Street part-time until working full-time for Thresherman's Mutual Insurance Company, now called Society Insurance from 1977 until retiring in 1987.
After retirement Joyce enjoyed traveling with her close friend, Roy Hennen, playing bridge in various Bridge Clubs, Bowling League, Golf League, Volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, Welcome Wagon Representative, and keeping in touch with her St. Mary's Grade School best friend and confidante, Beverly Gross. In 2012 Joyce moved to the independent living facility St. Claire Terrace at the St. Francis Home Campus. Joyce was very involved in the many activities with her new friends at the Terrace as it wasn't unusual to see her playing Bridge or Sheepshead, at the morning group exercise class, walking with her best friend, Lola Braun, and daily at church distributing Holy Eucharist at Mass and throughout the campus for those who were confined to their rooms and could not attend. Joyce was a very devout Catholic and she had an unwavering faith for the Lord.
Joyce was a member of Holy Family Parish, former member of the Town of Empire Social Club, Sigma, and FDL County Association for Home Community Education (Home Makers).
Joyce leaves behind, sons, John (Jeanine) Ottery of Henderson, NV and Michael (Sharon) Ottery/Jones of Marathon, FL; daughters, Elizabeth (Marshall) Ottery/Linde of Minocqua, WI and Susan Ottery of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren, Kim (Jerry) Maddox, Margaret (Shane) Snyder, Klli Jo Ottery, and Peter (Heather) Ottery; great grandchildren, Alexis and Emma Brunzelle, Owen, Gavin and Chase Snyder, and Bradley and Dominic Ottery; daughters-in-law, Stephanie (Henry) Waukau-Ottery and Sandy Berken-Ottery; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elsie Bingen; son, George H. Ottery, Jr; George H. Ottery, Sr; brother-in-law, David Ottery; cousin/sister-in-law, Darlene "Dee" Ottery; father-in-law, George T. Ottery; mother-in-law, Angelique (Senecal) Ottery; step mother-in-law, Francis (McCullough) Ottery.
Mom/Grandma/Great Grandma we will always remember you for your unconditional love and famous wise words of advice of doing all things in MODERATION! LOVE YOU MORE AND NEVER FORGOTTEN-YOUR FAMILY.
Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private burial will take place. A celebration of life Mass will be held at a later date for all family and friends.
The family extends a special thank you to all the staff of Agnesian Hospice, especially Emily that took such great care of Joyce and her family during her last weeks of life.
For those of you who wish to make a memorial donation in Joyce's honor, you can do so by contributing to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020