Juanita Rios
Fond du Lac - Juanita Rios, 84, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born May 23, 1936 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the daughter of Miguel and Felipa Martinez Cortez. Juanita was a very religious person belonging to Holy Family Parish in Fond du Lac. She was a housewife and loved to cook, garden, embroider and most importantly, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Juanita (Silvestre) Alvarez; three grandchildren, Nina (Nate) Lambaren, Jose Alvarez, and Veronia (Tom) Rutland; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Felipa; husband, Feliciano Rios; two children, Miguel Rios and Maria F. Rios; four siblings, Daniel Cortez, Marta Cortez, Luis Cortez, and Oralia Cortez.
A private family graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, 686 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI. Cremation has taken place.
