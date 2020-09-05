1/1
Juanita Rios
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Rios

Fond du Lac - Juanita Rios, 84, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born May 23, 1936 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the daughter of Miguel and Felipa Martinez Cortez. Juanita was a very religious person belonging to Holy Family Parish in Fond du Lac. She was a housewife and loved to cook, garden, embroider and most importantly, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Juanita (Silvestre) Alvarez; three grandchildren, Nina (Nate) Lambaren, Jose Alvarez, and Veronia (Tom) Rutland; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Felipa; husband, Feliciano Rios; two children, Miguel Rios and Maria F. Rios; four siblings, Daniel Cortez, Marta Cortez, Luis Cortez, and Oralia Cortez.

A private family graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, 686 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved