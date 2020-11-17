Judith A. Ballwanz
Ripon - Judith A. Ballwanz, 79, of Ripon, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Prairie Place, Ripon.
She was born on January 12, 1941 in Fond du Lac. The daughter of Harvey and Edna (Noll) Thill. Graduated from Phelps High School. On August 27, 1976 she married Raymond Ballwanz at St Stephens Lutheran Church, Rogersville, WI.
Judy worked various food service jobs over the years. She enjoyed playing softball when she was younger, bowling, birds especially hummingbirds and polka music. Her favorite colors were purple and blue. She also enjoyed playing the piano, organ and accordion. She took pride in caring for her outdoor flowers and plants.
She is survived by her husband Raymond of Ripon, her children: Daniel (fiancé Silvia) Kedinger, Fond du Lac; Lynn Oosterhouse, Wild Rose, Her step children: Edward (special friend Merici) Ballwanz, Princeton; Jane (Bill) Kolberg, Ripon; LuAnn (Jeff) Packer, Ripon; Richard Ballwanz, Waukesha. Her Grandchildren: Kristi Shafer; Kari (special friend Kristian) Shafer; Kourtni (special friend Joe) Kedinger; Step Grandchildren: Jason (special friend Susan) Dilts; Cody (Ashley) Kolberg; Kaycee Kolberg; Jordan Ballwanz. Great Grandson Walter. Sisters-in-law: Mary Thill; Barb Thill; Rosie Ballwanz; Linda Ingenthron. Brothers-in-law: Donald Ballwanz; Dale Ballwanz. Many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harvey & Edna. Father & Mother-in-law: Leo & Connie Ballwanz. Siblings: Robert Thill; Dorothy Franke; Ruth Rausch; Rosie Pixley; Raymond Thill; William Thill; Eugene Thill; Lawrence Thill. Son-in-laws: Joseph Shafer; Roger Oosterhouse; and brother-in-law Robert Ballwanz.
