Judith A. "Judy" Hoffmann



Fond du Lac - Judith A. "Judy" Hoffman, 77, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born in Fond du Lac on Saturday, July 26, 1941, a daughter of Edward and Amelia (Ring) Henslin. Judy was a 1959 graduate of Goodrich High School. On Saturday, September 24, 1960, she married the love of her life, Douglas L. "Doug" Hoffmann, at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.



Judy loved swimming, bowling in league with Doug, and camping at Evergreen Campsites & Resort in Wild Rose, Wis. In her early years, she was a Brownie leader. Later, Judy became a member of several clubs and along with Doug, and their oldest daughter, Nancy, was involved with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, having a little sister, Katie, for many years. She was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church and was well known for making hairpin afghans, giving them as loving gifts to others. Judy worked as a hairstylist and later in fast food restaurants, retiring from Randall's.



Survivors include her husband, Doug; two daughters, Nancy Hoffmann and Lynn Luhn (Jonathan Findley); her granddaughter, Shannon; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean (Jim) Hansen; nieces and nephews; a special great-nephew, Cody; and many dear friends that she considered family. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gloria Prink; and three brothers-in-law, David Hoffmann, Don Hoffman and Wayne Prink.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac as well as from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2019. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Phillip Enderle officiating. Burial in Estabrooks Cemetery will follow the service.



