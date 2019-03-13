Judith A. Kounelis



North Fond du Lac - Judith "Judy" Ann Kounelis, 77, of North Fond du Lac, was born to eternal life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. Judy was born in Fond du Lac on September 5, 1941, the daughter of Peter and Genevieve (Gervais) Kraus. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School Class of 1959. On August 19, 1961 she married Alexander M. Kounelis in Fond du Lac and he preceded her in death on October 7, 1992.



Judy was an author and illustrator of children's books. She also worked at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home and Community Alternatives Home Health Care. She was very artistic and creative and enjoyed decorating the classrooms at Lighthouse Christian Academy where she taught the young children. She also enjoyed helping people in need and always put others needs before hers. She had a way of smiling with her eyes, you know, like a smile with a side of sass.



She is survived by her children, Kevin (Nancy) Kounelis of Manistique, MI, Patti Jo (Rich) Toll of Brandon, Stephanie (Brett) Wachendorf of North Fond du Lac, Christopher (Tiffany) Kounelis of Oakfield, and Stacy (Tim) Seeman of St. Cloud, MN; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Mitchell, Joslyn, Jacob, Zachary, Janell, and Pricilla; two great grandchildren, Nadia and Sylas; one sister, JoAnn (John) Karls of Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alexander; brother, Robert Kraus; and grandchild, Ezra Michael Hoffman.



Private services have been held. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be held in Rienzi Cemetery at a later date.



Judy's family would like to express heart felt gratitude to the entire staff of Agnesian Home Hospice and Hospice Home of Hope for their exceptional care and kindness.



