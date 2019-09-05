Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Estabrooks Cemetery
1956 - 2019
Roxboro, NC - Judith Ann Pfund, 63, of Roxboro, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Oak Ridge, NC.

She was born on February 24, 1956, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Robert A. and Marcella May Kottke Pfund. She graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1974. She received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree from U.W. Madison in 1979. Judith spent 40 years working in mental health as a case manager in social work, both in New York and Georgia. She loved gardening, fishing, cooking and her animals.

She is survived by her mother, Marcella May Pfund of Roxboro, NC, her son, Seth (Mary) Pfund-Kraus of Greensboro, NC, her grandson, Jaxon Lynn Pfund Kraus, her two sisters: Sally Jo Pfund of Roxboro, NC and Sandra Pfund (Jeff) Champion of Waupun, WI; her nephew and niece Harrison and Mei Champion both of Waupun, and she is further survived by many aunts, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Robert Pfund, her brother-in-law Philip Horan.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 120 Sheboygan St., Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, with Deacon Jill Nowlen officiating. Burial will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
