Judith A. "Judi" Schanowski

Judith A. "Judi" Schanowski Obituary
Judith A. "Judi" Schanowski

North Fond du Lac - Judith A. "Judi" Schanowski, age 69, of North Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on December 20, 1950, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Louis and Ann (O'Connell) Szeklinski. Judith graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee. On January 21,1993, she married Vincent Schanowski in Green Lake. Judi worked for Speed Queen for twenty-six years. Judi raised her son as a single mother. She loved traveling to casinos especially going to Las Vegas.

Survivors include her husband, Vincent Schanowski; her son, Michael Bednar; two grandchildren, Hailey and Logan; three sisters, Barbara (Pat) Moran, Pat Larson, Kay Wollenzien; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sandra (Rick) Romanshek, Gene (Yupin) Schanowski, Al (Joy) Schanowski; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother-in-law, Woody Wollenzien.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date once it is allowed.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
