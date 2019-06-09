Judith Ellen Harbridge - Died June 1, 2019



Judy Harbridge was born on July 3, 1945 in Fond du Lac to Reuben Peter Schneider and Elizabeth J. Johnson the third of three children, Patricia Ann (Mac McDermott) of St Peter and Mary Louise (Donald (Butch) Behlke) of Oakville.



Judy lived and went to school in Fond du Lac and graduated from Goodrich High School.



She married Douglas Arthur Ennis on October 9, 1965 in St. Peter's and lived first in Milwaukee and then North Fond du Lac. They had three children, Dawn Marie, Mark Douglas and Jamie Lee Ennis. She has two grandchildren from Dawn, Mason Douglas and Vanessa Lynn Carratt.



Judy married John W. Harbridge in Fond du Lac on June 23, 1989 and was happily married for nearly 30 years. Together they enjoyed many adventures to the Caribbean, Mexico, Australia and cruised the Panama Canal.



She loved John's sons, Tim, Scott, Jeff and Mike, like they were her own, as well as their wives and many children to whom she served as their grandmother.



She worked for Petrie's and then Faros restaurants for many years where she used her sharp wit and brash sense of humor to needle her clients until they loved her.



Judy was a jigsaw puzzle addict completing several each week while her loving dog Baxter sat on her lap.



She was tough as nails but had a big heart of gold and always cared for her friends and family's needs.



A big thank you to Judy's close friend, Maria Katris for hosting Judy's private Celebration of Life luncheon at Sunset on the Water Grill!



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 9, 2019