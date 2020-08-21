Judith G. (Mawbey) Blasnig
Fond du Lac - Judy G. (Mawbey) Blasnig, 75, of Fond du Lac, died August 17, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on October 19, 1944, the daughter of William and Juliette Mawbey in Bronxville, New York. Judy was a graduate of Goodrich High School and later enrolled in the English program in Oshkosh. In November of 1964, she married Patrick McLain in Fond du Lac. After Judy and Patrick decided to part ways, she met her true "partner in crime," John Blasnig. They were married on July 20, 1977 and created a large blended family of nine. She worked for many years as a dental hygienist. She was a member of the Eagles and enjoyed their egg hunt. She loved Walleye Weekend, watching the Packers and Brewers, and of course, her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Tracy (Rod) McPherson of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and their children Michael, Matthew and Rodney; Carey (Marcus) McLain of Fond du Lac, and their children, Cody McLain and Alexis Rogler; two brothers, Mickey (Laura) Mawbey of Wenatchee, WA, and Bill (Yvonne) Mawbey of Temecula, CA; two step-sons, Nick Blasnig of Milwaukee, WI and his children, Lacey Wellens, Audra and Brett (Terry) Blasnig, and Tony (Mary) Blasnig of Kenosha, WI, and their children, Max (Jean) Blasnig and Nina Blasnig; daughter-in-laws, Kris and Teresa Blasnig; step-daughter, Maria Blasnig and her children, Dylan Vincent and Jackson Bishop; three grandchildren. Melissa, Justin and Marteka Blasnig. Great grandchildren, Lililan, Avery, and Cicely McPherson, Lola Bottomley, Baryden McLain, Zoe and Jason Wanie, Moriah Blasnig, Maelynn Ana Maria Meyers, Brooks and Bailee Blasnig, and Aria and Jude Wellens. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; ex-husband, Pat McClain;two son, Angelo and Mario Blasnig, and step-father, Leo Pedrotty.
The family has chosen not to have service at this time. Cremation has taken place.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Maruska and his staff, St. Agnes Hospital, and Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation for the care and compassion extended to her over the years.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.