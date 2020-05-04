|
|
Judith Kollmansberger
Fond du Lac - Judith Kollmansberger (nee Immel), 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Maple Meadows. She was born on October 14, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Marvin and Mabel Immel (nee Meinke). On September 29, 1962, she married Carl Kollmansberger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee.
Judy's pride and joy were her 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Oh yes, we dare not forget her dog Donald and her bird Sassy. She also enjoyed camping and playing cards with her grandchildren and in-laws. Judy loved the Eden parade & dancing to the bands and most of all playing Bingo.
Judy was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 75 in Fond du Lac, WI.
Judy is survived by her children, Jeff (Lisa) Immel of Oakfield, Sharon (Kenneth Jr) Steffen of Fond du Lac, Karen (John Perez) Kilmer of Fond du Lac, Michael (Penny) Kollmansberger of Fond du Lac, and Debbie (Bob) Gust of Eden; grandchildren, James (Nicole) Immel, Gerald Immel, Noel (Tony Scheidecker) Matsche, Michael (Crystal Chitel) Matsche, Ashely (Ashley Burger) Matsche, Hollie Kollmansberger, Bradley Kollmansberger, Nicholas (Shana Davis) Kilmer, Kelia Kilmer, Robyn (Myke Bremser), Michelle Gust, Robert Gust, Samantha (Kurt) Peskie; great-grandchildren, Otto & Nora Immel, Dawson Dregne, Remi Matsche, Leonidas, Lilly Ann & Micah Kilmer, Braylen Gehr, Violet & Chester Gomoll, RaeElla & Alliana Bremser; sisters, Dorothy (Robert) Meyer, Beverly (Donald) Backhaus, Evelyn (Kenneth) Koepke, Betty (Gerald) Gitter, Rosemary Carey; brothers, Jerold Immel, LaVerne (Ruth) Immel, LeRoy (Patsy) Immel, Stanley (Susan) Immel, Richard (Theresa) Immel; 58 nieces and nephews, around 75 great nieces and nephews, and plenty of great-great nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kollmansberger, son Carl Jr. Kollmansberger, grandson Brenton Kollmansberger, great grandson Liam Scheidecker, parents Marvin and Mabel Immel, sister Jeanette, and brother Marvin.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with burial at Rienzi Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a late date.
From family and friends, we would love to say Thank you to Maple Meadows staff for making mom feel at home and welcoming her into their family and to Reverend Bobby Oberg for the many visits. Also thank you to Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorials are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church's "Needy Fund" in Dundee.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 6, 2020