|
|
Judith L. "Judy" Cotter
Fond du Lac - Judith L. "Judy" Cotter, age 77, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born on May 22, 1942, in Green Bay, the daughter of Melvin and June (Marto) Brunette Sr. On August 25, 1962, she married Harris R. Cotter Jr. in Denmark, WI. Judy started her career as a bank teller for various banks and then worked for a local mutual insurance company until retiring in 2009. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening, puzzles, and traveling the fifty states.
Survivors include her husband, Harris of Fond du Lac; her children, Grady (Jenniffer Kelly) Cotter of Pulaski, WI, Jody Deering of Manitowoc, WI, Duane (Shannon) Cotter of Green Bay, Jessica (Brian) Merkel of Waupun; six grandchildren, Constance (Nico) Feld, Brandon Bildings, Kate Cotter, Cory Cotter, Megan and Kylie Merkel; son-in-law, Chad Bildings; one sister, Julie (James) Pitts of Green Bay; one brother, Melvin (Linda) Brunette Jr. of Sturgeon Bay; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jill Bildings; one granddaughter, Jordan Bildings.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 12:30 PM. Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in DePere.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Hospice Home of Hope for everything they have done for Judy.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020