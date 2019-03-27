Judith L. "Judy" Henning



Fond du Lac - Judith L. "Judy" Henning, age 57, of Fond du Lac, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital from complications related to cancer treatment. She was born on May 26, 1961, the daughter of James and Mary Anne (nee Rhodee) Arthur, and grew up in Fond du Lac, WI. On October 12, 1996, she married the love of her life, David E. Henning, who on that same day officially became the willing step-father of Judy's son, Ian Arthur.



A 1979 graduate of Goodrich High School, she completed her B.S. in English at Marian College and worked as a trust officer for several years before returning to school to complete her teaching certification and masters' degree at Concordia University in Mequon, WI. Most recently she worked with SED students at Theisen Middle School, and prior to that at Woodworth Middle School. In addition to her full time jobs, she also worked at Club Olympia for many years. While in high school, Judy marched with the Marquis Drum & Bugle Corps, including two trips to National DCI competitions. She had a passion for music of all genres, especially classic rock. With her husband Dave and sister Carol, she was an advocate for animal rights and provided a loving home to many shelter and rescue dogs and cats through the years. Her kind and warm nature meant she had a large group of friends and enjoyed gathering with them for get togethers and parties. She inherited a "green thumb" from her grandpa Rhodee, and created beautiful flower gardens.



Judy is survived by her son, Ian (Emily) Arthur; her mother, Mary Arthur; her father-in-law, David "Mike" Henning, Sr.; all of Fond du Lac; her brother-in-law, Scot (Jodi) Henning of Neenah; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. She is further survived by her beloved pets; dog, Abby and cats, Atticus and Jem. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Henning, Jr.; her sister, Carol N. Field; her father, James Arthur; and her mother-in-law, Jane Henning.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. Funeral Services will follow, beginning at 7:00 PM with Pastor Matthew Agee officiating. Cremation will follow the services.



Memorials to the Oshkosh Humane Society or a are appreciated.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019