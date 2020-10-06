Judith Wix
Fond du Lac - Judith A. Wix (nee Vincent), 72, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born in Fond du Lac on March 29, 1948, the daughter of the late Paul and Geraldine Vincent (nee Geforer). She graduated from Oakfield High School in 1966 and received her LPN from Moraine Park in 1970. On March 25, 1972, she married Franklin Wix. Judy worked at Rolling Meadows both as a CNA and an LPN, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, and playing Yahtzee. She also loved animals, especially her dogs, Paco and Badger.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Frank; daughter Jennifer Wix (Rob Beltezore); son, Christopher (Angela) Wix; 5 grandchildren, Jaiden, Maxwell, Trenton, Sullivan, and William; brother, Ronald (Coralee) Vincent; brothers-in-law, Richard (Mary) Wix and Simon Weigel; and sisters-in-law, Sandy (Jim) Kemnitz, Mary (John) McCadden, Barbara Wix, and Diane Vincent. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Vincent; mother-in-law, Dorothy Koentopp; father-in-law, Harold Koentopp; brother-in-law, Robert Wix; sister-in-law, Carol Weigel; and granddaughter, Hazel Wix.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. A memorial service will follow at 5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and will be used towards a charity to be decided at a later date.
Special thanks to the Fond du Lac Dialysis Center team, Dr. Pasiuk, Visiting Angels, Agnesian Hospice Hope, and special friend, Lori Frey.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
.