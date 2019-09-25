|
Judith Wyse
Milwaukee - Judith Wyse, age 74 of Milwaukee passed peacefully after a very brief battle with cancer.
A longtime resident of Milwaukee, Judy attended UW- Milwaukee and worked in social services positions prior to relocating to Waupun, WI. There she realized her dream of living in the country while working with a program supporting low income families and providing them home ownership. Later in life, she pursued hypnotherapy in alignment with her dedication to alternative medicine. Her retirement brought her back to Milwaukee to be closer to family.
Judy loved reading, movies, art, animals and spending time with her family and friends. Never taking life too seriously, she always shared her quick wit and could bring levity to any situation. Well known for her dinner parties Judy loved to entertain friends and family (typically with red wine in hand). As she developed her cooking skills she explored global cuisines and learn to appreciate the traditions of many cultures and loved to share them.
Judy is survived by her sister Joan Judge; children and their families Erin (Ben and Vivien), Michael (Kelly, Hazel and Michael Jr) and Jeremy (Kathy) and well as a nephew, nieces and loving friends.
To honor Judy please consider a donation to your local public radio or television station
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019