Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wyse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Wyse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Wyse Obituary
Judith Wyse

Milwaukee - Judith Wyse, age 74 of Milwaukee passed peacefully after a very brief battle with cancer.

A longtime resident of Milwaukee, Judy attended UW- Milwaukee and worked in social services positions prior to relocating to Waupun, WI. There she realized her dream of living in the country while working with a program supporting low income families and providing them home ownership. Later in life, she pursued hypnotherapy in alignment with her dedication to alternative medicine. Her retirement brought her back to Milwaukee to be closer to family.

Judy loved reading, movies, art, animals and spending time with her family and friends. Never taking life too seriously, she always shared her quick wit and could bring levity to any situation. Well known for her dinner parties Judy loved to entertain friends and family (typically with red wine in hand). As she developed her cooking skills she explored global cuisines and learn to appreciate the traditions of many cultures and loved to share them.

Judy is survived by her sister Joan Judge; children and their families Erin (Ben and Vivien), Michael (Kelly, Hazel and Michael Jr) and Jeremy (Kathy) and well as a nephew, nieces and loving friends.

To honor Judy please consider a donation to your local public radio or television station
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.