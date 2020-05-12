|
|
Judy A. Schneider
Fond du Lac - Judy A. Schneider, 74, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home in Fond du Lac with her family by her side. She was born in Fond du Lac on April 1, 1946 to Bennie and Millie (Shady) Moon. On February 13, 1965 Judy married Thomas Schneider at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2006.
Judy was a homemaker and loved caring for her husband and three children. She loved to bake cookies and crochet blankets for family. Judy collected angels and loved to work on puzzles. Her family and close friends were everything to her.
Survivors include her three children, Robin (Vince) Humphreys, Clint (Annette) Schneider, and Skip Schneider (Karlene Woebbeking); five granddaughters, Chelsea, Kylee, Skylar, Kelsey, and Lexy; a great-granddaughter, Emma; and two step-great-grandsons, Xander and Nolan. She is further survived by two brothers, Butch (Kathy) Moon and Tommy (Lori) Moon; a sister, Linda (Mike) Moon; and a special niece, Terri Vande Slunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Millie Moon; her husband, Thomas; and two brothers, Gerald Moon and Ronnie Moon.
Cremation has taken place with a celebration of Judy's life to be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice Hope for their compassion and kindness through this difficult time.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 12 to May 14, 2020