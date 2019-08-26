|
|
Julia Broadway
Waupun - Julia Broadway, 92, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The Christian Homestead in Waupun.
Julia was born August 27, 1926 in Alto the daughter of Albert and Jennie Navis Mulder. On June 11, 1953 she married Kenneth M. Broadway at Alto Christian Reformed Church. The couple resided north of Waupun all their married lives. Julia enjoyed baking, reading, sewing, crocheting, and loved to garden. Julia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She volunteered at Bargains Galore and was an active member of Alto Christian Reformed church.
Julia is survived by two sons: Ken Jr. (Cindy) Broadway, of New Sharon, IA, and Keith (Marie) Broadway of Waupun; two daughters: Diane (Gary) Posthuma of Waupun and Peggy (Doug) Katsma of Waupun; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harold (Gert) Mulder of Waupun.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Broadway, Sr.; brothers: Willis, Alvin, Junior, and Albertus Mulder; sisters: Catherine DeJager, Marion Sanders, and Christiana Ter Beest.; and a great-grandson, Brycen Schmidt.
The celebration of life for Julia Broadway will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Alto Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Forsell Gappa officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5-7 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 26, 2019