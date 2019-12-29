|
Juliann Mae (Schraufnagel) Bashaw
Fond du Lac - Juliann Mae (Schraufnagel) Bashaw, of Fond du Lac, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. Juliann was born January 9, 1946 in Fond du lac, the daughter of Francis and Helen Lehmann Schraufnagel of LeRoy, WI. Juliann was a graduate of Oakfield High School in 1965 and became a registered dental assistant after graduating from Career Academy Dental Business School of Milwaukee in 1966. On October 14, 1993, she married Terry Bashaw at St. Andrews Catholic Church in LeRoy, WI.
Juliann was employed for 43 years in the dental field. Through those years, she was a business secretary, office manager, and clinical assistant in the states of Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin. She was a volunteer at St. Francis Home in activities. She had a passion for growing wildflower gardens and roses.
She is survived by a daughter, Carrie L. Baker (friend Randy Beanham) of Venice, FL; two brothers, Steven (Diane) Schraufnagel and Leslie (Mary) Schraufnagel; four sisters, Elizabeth Miritz, Anne (Glenn) Loest, Mary Clark and Patricia (Dan) Wiesner; her very special caring friend, Darrell Gundelach; sister-in-law, Shelia (Bashaw) Holly; stepchildren, Theron (Sara) Bashaw and Heather (Bashaw) Briggs; three step grandchildren, Michael and Ty Bashaw and Leighton Briggs; and many loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother-in-law, Larry Clark.
Visitation will take place Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Saturday at church from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the caretakers at the Hospice Home of Hope for taking care of Julie through her journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to be established in Juliann's name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019