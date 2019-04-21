Services
Fond du Lac - Julio Molina, 72, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac. He was born in Puerto Rico on July 25, 1946. Julio drove cab for 30 years in the Chicago area. He enjoyed shooting pool, watching sports, and having a few beers.

He is survived by his children, Julio Molina, Isaias (Jenepher) Molina, Zoraida Molina, Daniel Alvarado, and Debbie Alvarado; grandchildren, Angel, Sammy, Marcus, Mariah, Martina, Malina, Kristina, Benjamin, Joshua, Christopher, Joey, Samantha, BJ, Starr, Christopher, Debbie, and Selena; many great grandchildren and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.

At Julio's request there will be no visitation or funeral services. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Julio's life will take place at a later date.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019
