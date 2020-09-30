1/1
Julitta M. (Abler) Schmitz
Julitta M. (Abler) Schmitz

formerly of St. Peter - Julitta M. (Abler) Schmitz, age 92, formerly of St. Peter, passed away with her loving family at her side on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the St. Francis Terrace in Fond du Lac where her and her husband have resided for the past four years.

Julitta was born May 22, 1928 in Fond du Lac to William & Rose (Braun) Abler. She attended and graduated from St. Cloud Catholic Grade School.

On October 25, 1949, she married Elmer Schmitz at St. Cloud Catholic Church. Her and her husband farmed in the St. Peter area. In addition to farming and homemaking, Julitta worked at the former Kassick's Supper Club in Peebles and at Florence Eiseman Child Clothing Mfg.

Julitta was a member of Holy Family Parish-St. Peter Church, the Christian Women's Society, and the church bereavement committee. She was very active within the church; singing in the choir, helping out with funeral luncheons, and cleaning the church.

Survivors include her husband, Elmer; her four sons, James "Jim" (Jane) Schmitz of Malone "St. Peter", Robert "Bob" Schmitz (fiancé', Kay) of Sheboygan, Steve (Nancy) Schmitz of Mount Calvary, and Ken (Kaye) Schmitz of Fond du Lac; her daughter-in-law, Ginny Schmitz of Malone; her grandchildren, Mark, Jeff, and Daniel Schmitz, Carrie Schwoerer, Stephanie Olive, Ryan Schmitz and Bill Schmitz, Michelle & Eric Schmitz, Craig, Kim, & Kelsey Schmitz, Noah Schmitz, Brianne Stahman, and Becky Schmitz; numerous great-grandchildren; her sisters and brother, Rita Diederichs, Lorraine Ballwanz, Marian (Ron) Freund, Donald (Diana) Abler, and Kathy (Al) Kempf; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gerald Diederichs, Marge Schmitz, Joan Schmitz, Lillian Schmitz, and Gerald (Bernice) Schmitz.

Preceding her in death were her parents, William & Rose Abler; her son, David Schmitz; her daughter, Catherine Schmitz; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Schmitz; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, William & Florence Schmitz; her brothers & sisters, Wilfred (Marie) Abler, Bernice Diederichs, and Roger (Mary) Abler; her brothers-in-law, Bob Ballwanz Sr., Melvin Diederichs, Clarence (Elfrieda) Schmitz, Louie Schmitz, Jerome Schmitz, Orlando Schmitz and his first wife, Ruth.

A private Mass will be held at Holy Family Parish-St. Peter Church. Julitta will be laid to rest in the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Please mail sympathy cards to Family of Julitta Schmitz C/O W3065 Cody Road, Mount Calvary, WI 53057.

Julitta's family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Terrace and the Agnesian Hospice Hope for the wonderful care given to her throughout these past months.

The Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud is assisting the family (920) 999-2291; www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
