|
|
June Hall
Campbellsport - June H. Hall, 87, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born June 29, 1932 in Ripon, the daughter of Frank and Ethel (nee Stellmacher) Ninneman. On April 14, 1951, June married Bernard "Barney" Hall at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport. They farmed together in the Town of Ashford. June enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, going to casinos and spending time with family and friends. She had a great love of birds and animals and also served on the election board for the Town of Ashford.
Those left behind to cherish June's memory include her children Mark (JoAnn) Hall, Marsha (Steven) Michels, Deborah Voss, Nancy Hall (Ryan) and Michael (Michele) Hall, grandchildren Melissa (Steve) Stolaski, Christopher Hall, Douglas (Angela) Hall, Sean (Marissa) Smith, Kimberly (Richard) Dorr, Katie (Brian) Boland, Nicholas Michels, Casey (Sasha) Voss and Miranda (Tony) Kanas, thirteen great grandchildren and one on the way, sisters-in-law Leona Hall and Marie (Dave) Duley, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents, husband Barney on April 12, 2002, sisters and brothers.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 20th at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and entombment will be at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac. Memorials are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Sage Meadow and the St. Francis Home.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 18 to May 20, 2020