Services
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
Resources
More Obituaries for June Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Hall Obituary
June Hall

Campbellsport - June H. Hall, 87, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born June 29, 1932 in Ripon, the daughter of Frank and Ethel (nee Stellmacher) Ninneman. On April 14, 1951, June married Bernard "Barney" Hall at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport. They farmed together in the Town of Ashford. June enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, going to casinos and spending time with family and friends. She had a great love of birds and animals and also served on the election board for the Town of Ashford.

Those left behind to cherish June's memory include her children Mark (JoAnn) Hall, Marsha (Steven) Michels, Deborah Voss, Nancy Hall (Ryan) and Michael (Michele) Hall, grandchildren Melissa (Steve) Stolaski, Christopher Hall, Douglas (Angela) Hall, Sean (Marissa) Smith, Kimberly (Richard) Dorr, Katie (Brian) Boland, Nicholas Michels, Casey (Sasha) Voss and Miranda (Tony) Kanas, thirteen great grandchildren and one on the way, sisters-in-law Leona Hall and Marie (Dave) Duley, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

June was preceded in death by her parents, husband Barney on April 12, 2002, sisters and brothers.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 20th at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and entombment will be at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac. Memorials are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.

The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Sage Meadow and the St. Francis Home.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
Download Now