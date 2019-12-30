|
|
June Marie Twohig
St. Cloud - June Marie Twohig, age 94, passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN on December 21, 2019, with her daughter, Kathryn and son-in-law, Joseph by her side. She was born to Orvel and Hazel Farr on June 10, 1925 in Murray, Iowa. She married Robert Storch in 1946. They lived in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin where June was active in several social organizations. Robert passed away in 1970. June married John Twohig in 1971 and June and John joined their families together. Four of their children remaining at home, lived together throughout middle and high school—all graduating in the same year. June and John had a large extended family, many close friends, and enjoyed a happy and prosperous 26 years of marriage. John Twohig passed away in 1997 and in 2014 June decided to move to Minnesota, where her two daughters reside.
June was a kindhearted person that made friends easily. She treasured time with family, enjoyed church and bridge with friends and welcomed coffee and conversation with just about anyone. She was especially proud of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sons (John Storch and Kevin Storch), stepdaughter Mary Sue Twohig, stepdaughter-in-law Linda Twohig, sister Jean Davenport and brother Richard. She is survived by daughters Wendy (Dr. Richard) Rysavy of St. Cloud, Kathryn (Joseph) Grosdidier of Woodbury; stepsons Brian (Judy) Twohig, Kevin (TJ) Twohig, Jack Twohig, Dr. Tim (Merrie) Twohig, Mike Twohig, all of Fond du Lac, sister Jan Halls, of Iowa, 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
June was loved by all and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Interment will be at a later date in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Additionally, a celebration of life gathering will be planned in the spring in Fond du Lac, WI.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019