Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church
1600 S. Main St.
Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church
1600 S. Main St.
Fond du Lac, WI
June R. Kartos Obituary
June R. Kartos

Fond du Lac - June Rose Kartos, 94, of Fond du Lac, went to heaven on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope.

She was born on December 19, 1924, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Harry and Edith Hunsicker Douglas. She married Robert E. Kartos, on January 24, 1942, in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1997.

June was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Fond du Lac. She worked at Miles Kimball for a number of years as an inspector and for a short period of time worked for Wells Manufacturing. She enjoyed making baked goodie packages for family, spending time with her family and crocheting.

She is survived by her three daughters: Ann (Gib) Trewin of Fond du Lac, Terri (Jeff) Luedke of Neshkoro, WI and Nancy (Joe) Birkholz of Fond du Lac; ten grandsons: Bryon (Kathy) Trewin, Brad (Julie) Trewin, Brent (Michelle) Trewin, Tim (Gail) Zorn, Troy (Angie) Zorn, Travis (Brindah) Birkholz, Chad (Lara) Birkholz, Luke (Marcie) Birkholz, Doug (Bobbie Jo) Birkholz, Jake (Meera) Birkholz; 28 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister and three brothers.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main St., Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Guse officiating. Inurnment will be at Rienzi Cemetery.

Special thanks to Hospice Home of Hope and their staff for their care and compassion shown to June and her family.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019
