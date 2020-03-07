|
|
June Southard
Waupun - "I'm little and I'm wise, I'm a terror for my size."
June Southard, age 92, of Waupun, embarked on her final travel destination on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
June was born August 4, 1927 in International Falls, MN, the daughter of Archie and Marie Fiola Olson. In 1939 the family moved to Waupun and June later graduated from Waupun High School. On October 18, 1947 she married Thomas Edward Southard at Waupun United Methodist Church. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all of their married lives. She was a friendly face at the local retail establishments where she worked and was an active member of her church. She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6709 Auxiliary, served on the Election Board for 37 years, and was a season ticket holder for Wisconsin Badger football games for more than 40 years. Her neighbors were very special to her, and she entertained them and everyone around her with her unique sense of humor. She loved bowling, waterskiing, traveling to faraway places, boating on area lakes, attending and throwing parties, and consuming cocktails at said parties.
She is survived by her son James (Mary) Southard of Malone; grandchildren Shawn Southard (friend Stacey) of Madison, Jeremy Southard of Chicago, and Kimberly (Shane) Smith of Neenah; great-grandson Jaden Lisser of Eau Claire; sister Phyllis Beske of Waupun; sisters-in-law Shizuko Olson of Bakersfield CA, Dorothy Reak of Waupun, Judy Vis of Waupun; brothers-in-law Larry Southard of Waupun and Bob (Edna) Southard of Georgia. She was a beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their children.
June was preceded in death by her husband T. Edward Southard; brother Lee Olson; her mother Marie Finn; her father Archie Olson; brother-in-law Erwin Beske; step-mother Theresa Olson; and step-father O.B. Finn.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Waupun United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun, and on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
June's family would like to thank the staff of the second floor of Waupun Memorial Hospital; Naomi and Jodi from the palliative care team; Dr. Reynolds and staff; Kristy, Heather, and Joey from Agnesian Hospice; the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, and the Visiting Angels (with extreme thanks to Judy, you are awesome) for their exceptional care, you are all absolutely incredible.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020