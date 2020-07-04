Karen A. Gabathuler
Fond du Lac - Karen A. Gabathuler, age 67, of North Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital. She was born on April 20, 1953, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Roger and Mary Angela (Simon) Retzleff. Karen married Philip Gabathuler on September 20, 2003 in Fond du Lac, Karen worked for thirty years at the Fond du Lac County Health Care Center. She enjoyed camping, fishing, swimming at the YMCA, shooting pool, walking every day, and traveling especially to casinos and to Florida. Karen loved getting together with family and friends and she was well loved by so many people and will be missed.
Survivors include her husband Phil and their dog "Snookie" of North Fond du Lac; her mother, Mary Angela Retzleff of Fond du Lac; her sisters, Eileen (Max) Luna of Fond du Lac, Barb (Terry Duley) Collien of Fond du Lac, Patty (Bill) Brandt of Fond du Lac, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Cindy) Gabathuler of Steubenville, OH, Kathy (Jeff) Wolfgang of Beaver Dam, Bob Norton of Dotyville; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Retzleff; one sister, Marilyn Norton.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4-8 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation has taken place. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health and safety of all in attendance, only thirty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time to visit with family. In addition, per CDC guidelines, a mask is recommended.
