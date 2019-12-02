|
|
Karen "Katy" Ann Hegg
Corcoran - Karen "Katy" Ann (DeFoe) Hegg, age 69 of Corcoran, journeyed into the Spirit World on November 29, 2019. She was born in Knife Falls Township to Francis and Virginia (Northrup) DeFoe. Katy grew up in Duluth and finished high school in Walker, MN. Following her graduation, she briefly attended the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, focusing on photography. In 1974, she met her future husband, Don Hegg, and the two were joined in marriage in 1983. They made their home in Corcoran since 1982.
Katy and Don enjoyed travelling all over the country together, and many of their trips were spent on the warm, sunny beaches of Hawaii and Jamaica. Katy held positions in various fields of work: Federal Reserve Bank for 10 years, flight attendant for Champion Air, and was an usher at Target Center for 25 years. She was also a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Katy loved to shop, try her luck at the casino, and take a lot of pictures on her trips. She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Charles, Glen, Francis, Laura, Brenda, Sharon, and Richard. Katy is survived by her husband, Don; son, Justin (Sharla) DeFoe; sisters-in-law, Julie (Tim) Moore and Ann Hegg; brothers-in-law, Roger (Bonnie Lee) Hegg, Bill (Sue) Hegg, and Mark (Paula) Hegg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4:30 - 8:30 PM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. Funeral Service for Katy will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael.
www.thepetersonchapel.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019