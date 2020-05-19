Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Koseck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen J. Koseck


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen J. Koseck Obituary
Karen J. Koseck

Ripon, WI - Karen J. Koseck, age 79, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Prairie Place.

Karen was born on March 31, 1941 in Shawano, WI, the daughter of Eddie and Agnes (Klitz) Beilke. She graduated from Bowler Union High School and in 1963 she married Ralph D. Koseck. Karen was a devoted member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Rosendale, WI. She had a passion for raising children, especially her own, but she was also a second mom to many other children throughout the years, including her youngest siblings. Karen also enjoyed gardening and being outdoors, listening to music, putting together puzzles as well as crossword puzzles. She was always reading, whether it was National Geographic, Reader's Digest, or a good romance novel. In her younger years she was a wonderful cook and loved to bake.

Karen is survived by two sons, Erik (Theresa) Koseck of Ripon, WI and Timothy (fiancée, Jessica) Koseck of North Fond du Lac, WI; six grandchildren; 12 brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Agnes Beilke; her husband, Ralph Koseck; four brothers and sisters; and nieces and nephews.

A private family visitation and funeral service for Karen will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, WI, with Pastor Kimberly Stowell officiating. Interment will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac, WI. A memorial is being established in her name. A celebration of life for Karen's extended family and friends will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences and watch the livestream of Karen's funeral service.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 19 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -