Karen J. Koseck
Ripon, WI - Karen J. Koseck, age 79, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Prairie Place.
Karen was born on March 31, 1941 in Shawano, WI, the daughter of Eddie and Agnes (Klitz) Beilke. She graduated from Bowler Union High School and in 1963 she married Ralph D. Koseck. Karen was a devoted member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Rosendale, WI. She had a passion for raising children, especially her own, but she was also a second mom to many other children throughout the years, including her youngest siblings. Karen also enjoyed gardening and being outdoors, listening to music, putting together puzzles as well as crossword puzzles. She was always reading, whether it was National Geographic, Reader's Digest, or a good romance novel. In her younger years she was a wonderful cook and loved to bake.
Karen is survived by two sons, Erik (Theresa) Koseck of Ripon, WI and Timothy (fiancée, Jessica) Koseck of North Fond du Lac, WI; six grandchildren; 12 brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Agnes Beilke; her husband, Ralph Koseck; four brothers and sisters; and nieces and nephews.
A private family visitation and funeral service for Karen will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, WI, with Pastor Kimberly Stowell officiating. Interment will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac, WI. A memorial is being established in her name. A celebration of life for Karen's extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences and watch the livestream of Karen's funeral service.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 19 to May 21, 2020