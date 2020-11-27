Karen J. Mumm
Fond du Lac - Karen J. Mumm, 71, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on April 26, 1949 to Allen and Elaine (Willard) Tompsett. Karen was a 1968 graduate of St. Mary's Springs Academy. On November 7, 1970 she married Mark Mumm at Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary officiated by Rev. Edward Hagman
Karen lived in Fond du Lac her entire life and worked in housekeeping for thirty-nine years at both Rolling Meadows Nursing Home and Waupun Memorial Hospital. Karen's greatest accomplishments were being an exceptionally generous, compassionate, and kind-hearted person. She was wonderful, nurturing, devoted, supportive wife to Mark and mother to her sons Marcus and Malcolm who loved, cherished, admired, and adored her.
Survivors include her husband, Mark; two sons, Marcus Mumm (Nicki Rust), and Malcolm Mumm; two grandsons, Eli Mumm, and Cole Mumm; and her sister, Gail (Tony) Anderson and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her dear grandmother, Mary Feierstein
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A memorial service will follow the visitation, beginning at 11:00 AM. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Cremation has taken place.
