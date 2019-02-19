Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Mae Tucker


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Mae Tucker Obituary
Karen Mae Tucker

Fond du Lac - Karen Mae Tucker, 61, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac. She was born in Port Washington on Saturday, March 16, 1957, a daughter of George and Vesta (Schoonover) Tucker.

Survivors include her sister, Judy Goschey; aunt, Sissy (Robert) Turner; sister-in-law, Joey (Mike) Tucker-Pinno; two nephews, Kevin and Greg; seven nieces, Ginger (Jim), Sherry, Wendy (Andrew), Tami, Crista, Shanelle and Kayla; five great nephews, Alex, Mitchell, Ezra, Liam and Dillon; and four great-nieces, Delia, Lux, Eliza and Kailin.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ernest Tucker and infant brother, Tommy Tucker.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Agnesian Hospice Hope, Karen's extended family at Harbor Haven and Agnesian Hospice volunteer, Debbie Vollstedt, for the compassion and care they gave her over the years.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now