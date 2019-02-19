|
Karen Mae Tucker
Fond du Lac - Karen Mae Tucker, 61, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac. She was born in Port Washington on Saturday, March 16, 1957, a daughter of George and Vesta (Schoonover) Tucker.
Survivors include her sister, Judy Goschey; aunt, Sissy (Robert) Turner; sister-in-law, Joey (Mike) Tucker-Pinno; two nephews, Kevin and Greg; seven nieces, Ginger (Jim), Sherry, Wendy (Andrew), Tami, Crista, Shanelle and Kayla; five great nephews, Alex, Mitchell, Ezra, Liam and Dillon; and four great-nieces, Delia, Lux, Eliza and Kailin.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ernest Tucker and infant brother, Tommy Tucker.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Agnesian Hospice Hope, Karen's extended family at Harbor Haven and Agnesian Hospice volunteer, Debbie Vollstedt, for the compassion and care they gave her over the years.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019