Karen Marie Kuhn
Mount Calvary - Karen Marie Kuhn, age 71, of Mount Calvary, passed away at Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac, on February 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 8, 1948 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Rueben Sr. and Erna (Behr) Kuhn. Karen was a baptized and confirmed member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Waldo, WI. In later years, Karen joined St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
Karen grew up on a farm in Town of Lyndon with her parents. Karen attended Harmon Grade School in rural Plymouth, where she was the Valedictorian of her first-grade class, of which she was the only person in her class in rural Plymouth. She finished the first three years at Harmon Grade School, and was in the city for remainder of grades.
Karen graduated in 1966 from Plymouth High School. She furthered her education at Wisconsin State University at Stevens Point from 1966 to 1970. In 1977, she graduated with a Master's Degree in Business Education from UW Eau Claire. She then spent 41 years teaching in the Rosendale/Brandon School District. Karen participated in many school organizations throughout her career, which included FBLA, Business Education, and also headed up the magazine sales for 40 years, which was a fund-raiser for the Freshman Class.
"Kuhn" started the Volleyball Program at Laconia High School, Rosendale, of which she coached the Girls' Spartan Team for 25 years. The team won thirteen Flyway Conference Championships and also made four appearances at State, with one year as runner-up. In 1998, the team won the Division 3 State Championship.
In 1970, Karen purchased a six-acre plot of land, on which she built an authentic two-story log home. The home had many renovations in future years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, bird-feeding, bird-watching, and canning of fruits and vegetables. Karen loved to do landscaping at her homestead. Her other interests included hickory nut-picking, wine-making, and making many quarts of grape juice from the annual harvest. She also loved kittens and had many over the years. Karen enjoyed reading, especially about history and travel. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states. She also traveled to Europe many times.
Survivors include three sisters: Anna Hoppert, Sue Kuhn, and Carol (Richard) Brott, all of Plymouth, WI, and best friend Donna Mae Woelfel, of Mount Calvary, WI. Karen is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, her brother Rueben "Scoop" Kuhn and sister-in-law LaVerne Kuhn, and her brother-in-law Kenneth Hoppert.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday (February 8, 2020) at 12:00 Noon at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. John Schultz, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Waldo Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Saturday (February 8, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home from 9:30 AM until time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds are being established in Karen's name, as she had many charities she supported.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice Home of Hope, Agnesian Healthcare, Dr. Michael W. Jones, Dr. Jeffrey A. Strong, Rev. John Schultz, and Rev. Dr. Nathan Meador for all the care and compassion given to Karen.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020