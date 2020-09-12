Karen Waldschmidt
Campbellsport - Karen F. Waldschmidt, 70, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Alger, Michigan on June 3, 1950, the daughter of Leo and Jeannette (nee Stuer) Virta. She was a 1968 graduate of Eben High School. On October 30, 1971, Karen married Paul W. Waldschmidt at St. Nicholas Church in Dacada, WI. She worked at the West Bend Company for seven years, drove school bus for Nichols for a number of years and then worked with Paul on the family farm. She enjoyed gardening and woodworking but most of all spending time with family especially her grandkids and great grandson.
Survivors include her husband Paul, children Jeanne (Rich) Landrath and Allan (Stephanie) Waldschmidt, grandchildren Jordan, Nathan, Connor and Myla and great grandson Greyson, brothers Joe Virta and Dan (Beth) Virta, sister-in-law Joan Klapperich, dear friend Judy Lohse, other relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Jeannette, sister Dorothy (Gary) Beilke, in-laws George and Mary Waldschmidt and brothers-in-law Allen and Gene Waldschmidt.
Due to the corona virus, a Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Tuesday, September 15th at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 406 E Main Street Campbellsport, WI. 53010. Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the Campbellsport Rescue Squad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Relay For Life
.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com
.