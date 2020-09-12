1/1
Karen Waldschmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Waldschmidt

Campbellsport - Karen F. Waldschmidt, 70, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Alger, Michigan on June 3, 1950, the daughter of Leo and Jeannette (nee Stuer) Virta. She was a 1968 graduate of Eben High School. On October 30, 1971, Karen married Paul W. Waldschmidt at St. Nicholas Church in Dacada, WI. She worked at the West Bend Company for seven years, drove school bus for Nichols for a number of years and then worked with Paul on the family farm. She enjoyed gardening and woodworking but most of all spending time with family especially her grandkids and great grandson.

Survivors include her husband Paul, children Jeanne (Rich) Landrath and Allan (Stephanie) Waldschmidt, grandchildren Jordan, Nathan, Connor and Myla and great grandson Greyson, brothers Joe Virta and Dan (Beth) Virta, sister-in-law Joan Klapperich, dear friend Judy Lohse, other relatives and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Jeannette, sister Dorothy (Gary) Beilke, in-laws George and Mary Waldschmidt and brothers-in-law Allen and Gene Waldschmidt.

Due to the corona virus, a Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Tuesday, September 15th at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 406 E Main Street Campbellsport, WI. 53010. Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the Campbellsport Rescue Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Relay For Life.

Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
(920) 533-4422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved