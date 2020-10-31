Karl E. Brekke
Fond du Lac - Karl Edward Brekke, 80, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 13, 1940, third child, second son to Raymond M. Brekke and Borghild Johnson Noer Brekke in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. His mother died shortly after his birth. For the next nine years he was raised by foster parents John and Rosilda Burke in that city. Karl relocated to Chicago, IL in 1949 joining his father and step-mother Josephine Hnetkovsky Dahlgren Brekke. Josephine was to later adopt Karl and his brother and sister. After completing high school he served four and one-half years with the US Air Force, serving a tour in Germany. Later he obtained a BA degree at Roosevelt University in Chicago. He obtained a Master Degree in Social Work at the University of Wisconsin in 1971. He was employed for two years as a probation officer in Cook County, Illinois. He married Nancy Lou Bowman on August 5, 1967. They moved to Wisconsin in July 1968 where he obtained employment with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections where he worked for the next 32 years, retiring in January 2001.
Karl was active in community affairs serving two terms on the Berry House Board of Directors and one term on the State of Wisconsin Genealogical Society Board of Directors. He was a charter member of the FDL Friends of the Library, serving as president and treasurer. He was a member of St Paul's Cathedral for many years.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; son, Erik (Karla) Brekke and two grandchildren, Annika and Luke of West Bend, WI; a daughter, Martha Brekke of New York City; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard, and sister, Faye
At Karl's request, there will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.